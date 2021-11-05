First Friday November at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Area 61 Gallery "Triple Threat" - new works by three featured artists debut at Area 61 Gallery Friday, 11/5 during First Friday from 6-8pm. Meet the Artists - browse & shop.

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for the opening reception of our latest Featured Artists' Show during First Friday November -- 11/5 from 6-8pm.

"Beads, Bones & Stones" a collection by Katie Rogers, "Love Stories" - Woven in the Round by Lisa Denney, and "Other Realms" from the magic-filled world of Paulina Fae will take over the back of our gallery just in time for the holidays. Drop-in between 6-8 pm, meet this talented trio and browse/shop their latest body of works.