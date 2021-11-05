First Friday November at Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for the opening reception of our latest Featured Artists' Show during First Friday November -- 11/5 from 6-8pm.

"Beads, Bones & Stones" a collection by Katie Rogers, "Love Stories" - Woven in the Round by Lisa Denney, and "Other Realms" from the magic-filled world of Paulina Fae will take over the back of our gallery just in time for the holidays. Drop-in between 6-8 pm, meet this talented trio and browse/shop their latest body of works.

