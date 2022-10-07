First Friday October Open House

to

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Reflections Gallery is proud to host a current selection of 15 local artists at this time, with works in many different styles and mediums. 

Enjoy a glass of wine during our monthly late-night open house while you tour the gallery and framing studio, meet and greet with some of our local artists and see our working studio in action!

Enjoy a fantastic night out on the Southside with us. All ages welcome!

Standard Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 11-4 and also by appointment

Info

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - First Friday October Open House - 2022-10-07 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday October Open House - 2022-10-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday October Open House - 2022-10-07 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday October Open House - 2022-10-07 16:00:00 ical

Arts & Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

EPB Community Spotlight