First Friday October Open House

Reflections Gallery is proud to host a current selection of 15 local artists at this time, with works in many different styles and mediums.

Enjoy a glass of wine during our monthly late-night open house while you tour the gallery and framing studio, meet and greet with some of our local artists and see our working studio in action!

Enjoy a fantastic night out on the Southside with us. All ages welcome!

Standard Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 11-4 and also by appointment