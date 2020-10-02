First Friday October

First Friday is back at Reflections Gallery, 5:00 - 8:00 pm October 2nd!

We’re excited that fall is finally here! We’ve been sprucing up the gallery and updating our artwork displays. Stop in to see some of Chattanooga’s finest regional artists, featuring paintings, mixed media artworks, sculpture, jewelry, and ceramics. Need to revitalize an artwork or an outdated frame? Our custom framing and art restoration services are unmatched. You’ve been looking at the same walls all summer, so come to the gallery and change things up!

Enjoy an evening out with local artists, and check out our special Guest Michael Brown of Lush Chattanooga, with sculptural living plants for sale! He’s the go to person for interior plant-scaping and landscape design, and he’ll be happy to share his green-thumb expertise with you. Plants are proven stress reducers and they love to live with art!

The number of guests in the gallery will be monitored during the evening to ensure adequate space for everyone, and masks are required at all times. We will not be serving refreshments but will be offering a coupon for $5 margaritas at our next door neighbor, Taqueria Jalisco! One coupon per attendee.

Tired of your same old mask? We have some great hand-made masks for sale by Evelyn Marie Williams. Stay safe and colorful at the same time!