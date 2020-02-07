First Friday Open House Featuring Lynda Best

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for our upcoming February Open House evening when we will be open till 8pm serving wine and light bites, with acrylic artist Lynda Best as our featured artist for the evening. The Gallery is currently showing several of Lynda's waterfall landscapes and floral works. Meet the artist and enjoy an evening out with us!

