First Friday Open House

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Open House with artist demonstrations - wheel thrown pottery with Loren Howard, artist talk with Steve Brandon at 7pm, complementary refreshments served.

