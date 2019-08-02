Open House with artist demonstrations - wheel thrown pottery with Loren Howard, artist talk with Steve Brandon at 7pm, complementary refreshments served.
First Friday Open House
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Friday
-
ComedyEtta May
-
Concerts & Live MusicAunt Betty
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
Saturday
-
Education & LearningThe Enneagram: A Deeper Dive
-
-
This & ThatDay of Play
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Education & LearningAmerican Digger Civil War & Artifact Show & Sale
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame: Wall Hanging
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
This & ThatPoetry of Humor
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime