First Friday Open House

Google Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for our monthly open house, from 5-8pm, for an evening of artist demonstrations including Susand Budash with Indirect Oil Painting and Cathy Billings with a jewelry beading demonstration. Enjoy some wine and hors d'oeuvres while you browse and observe!

Info

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Open House - 2019-09-06 17:00:00
DI 16.35

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

August 28, 2019

Thursday

August 29, 2019

Friday

August 30, 2019

Saturday

August 31, 2019

Sunday

September 1, 2019

Monday

September 2, 2019

Tuesday

September 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours