First Friday Open house

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us this Friday for our October First Friday Open house, 5-8pm. Have some wine and light bites, see whats new and check out our demonstrating artist, Nathan Kilpatrick, with sculptural woodworking - demonstrating his birdhouse building style as pictured above!

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
