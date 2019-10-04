Join us this Friday for our October First Friday Open house, 5-8pm. Have some wine and light bites, see whats new and check out our demonstrating artist, Nathan Kilpatrick, with sculptural woodworking - demonstrating his birdhouse building style as pictured above!
First Friday Open house
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & ExhibitionsTransform Us: Workshop and Exhibit
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs4th Annual Craft Market and Quilt Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Fresh Mind
-
Kids & Family Outdoor This & ThatThe Witching Hour Camping Event
-
Art & Exhibitions"Art You Wear" Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open house
-
Concerts & Live Music3 Sisters Festival
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
-
-
Kids & FamilyAnnual Children’s Festival
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsREI Kayak Rescues and Recovery - Level 2
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman
-
Wednesday
-
Talks & ReadingsGetting Started: Small Business Finance
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic & Jam Night
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup