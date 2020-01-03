Join us on January 3rd for the first First Friday open house of the new year! We will be open till 8pm serving wine and light bites, with in-house artist and restoration specialist Tim West as our demonstrating artist for the evening. Our front gallery wall currently features Mr. West's most recent 2019 works.
First Friday Open House
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNana Grizol, Maggie Carson, Tourist Trap, 2 Lazy Boys
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Ramey
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlake Hornsby And Wohglemut
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
-
ComedyJeff “D”
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth
Saturday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Singing Circle
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGnome Workshop
-
This & ThatThe Palace Theater
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Kids & FamilySoap Making 101
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird and The Bear
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatLid Workshop with Loren
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Handlettering
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatHandbuilding 1 with Carrie Anne Parks
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatWheel 1 with Lolly Durant
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
-
-
Food & DrinkNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlack Tusk, All Hell, Taverns