First Friday Open House

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us on January 3rd for the first First Friday open house of the new year! We will be open till 8pm serving wine and light bites, with in-house artist and restoration specialist Tim West as our demonstrating artist for the evening. Our front gallery wall currently features Mr. West's most recent 2019 works. 

