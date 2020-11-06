First Friday Open House

Throw on your new favorite mask and join us for a night out to celebrate the Autumn season, arts, and community! Though things will still be a little different, we have planned to make this event fun for everyone while being appropriately cautious in the conditions of our Covid reality.

We are teaming up with our awesome neighbors at Taqueria Jalisco Ania to bring you some tasty refreshments!Pick up a drink coupon during our open house and redeem it at the Taqueria for a $5 margarita. (Tried, tested and delicious!) One coupon for each attendee. While you’re there, check out their food menu for an excellent dinner option, either on location or order to-go. We’ve tried everything on the menu and can’t get enough!

Special Guest: Susan Schweigard - Fine Art Hooked Rugs

You'll be amazed by the blend of patience and talent that it takes to create these gorgeous rugs! Susan transforms wool and linen into intricate pictorial scenes, elevating hooked rugs from functional to collectible fine art. We are fortunate to have six of Susan’s original fine art rugs in our gallery, each one a unique blend of her vibrant use of color and composition. She will display the various steps involved in designing and hooking a rug, and will answer your questions about this relatively rare art form.

For your Safety:The number of guests in the gallery will be monitored during the evening to ensure adequate space for everyone, and masks are required at all times. We will not be serving refreshments but feel free to pick up a coupon for $5 margaritas at our next door neighbor, Taqueria Jalisco. Tired of your same old mask? We have some great hand-made masks for sale by Evelyn Marie Williams. Stay safe and colorful at the same time!