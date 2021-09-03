First Friday Open House

FIRST FRIDAY SEPTEMBER - This Friday, 9/3 from 6-9 pm

Kick-off your Labor Day Holiday weekend with us during our monthly "First (1st) Friday" Open House reception. Our Featured Artists' show continues with new original works turned in wood by Bob McElhaney and spirituality & science-inspired sculpture by Denice Bizot.

Bob & Denice will be onsite to meet you and explain more about these latest works, their process, and nature & human nature as their muse. We've just received new pieces by Barbara Brogdon, Lisa Denney, Nadine Koski, Paulina Fae, and Paul Fontana too.

First Friday is a monthly chance to see what's new in the gallery and mix & mingle with our local artists.

Drop-in between 6-8 pm. (Area 61 Gallery, 721 Broad St, left of the Tivoli Theatre).