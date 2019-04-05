This will be the first time to have First Friday in our new location at 1635 Rossville Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37408
First Friday's Reflection Gallery
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorAlley Hour
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame Jewelry
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHelen Brooks Artist Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday's Reflection Gallery
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsShowers Bring Flowers Opening Reception
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAshley & The X's with Rye Baby
-
-
Education & LearningTea Brewing and Tasting
Sunday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness OutdoorNamaste in the Alleyway
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Education & LearningCreative Writing Using Concrete Images
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenGreen Infrastructure & Native Plants:Native Allies
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-