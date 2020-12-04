First Friday

The Northside Gallery Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We will be hosting several of Chattanooga and surrounding area’s finest artists thru the month of December at our gallery. Artists represented are: Sandra Babb, Caroline Berk, Mamie Biven, Jeanne Brice, Susan Budash, Susan Chamlee, Irma Herzog, Sherry Hogan, Peggy Jennings, Joyce Jones, Janice Kennedy, Eva Mozingo, Vicki Styons, Julie Turner, Evelyn Williams and Faye Wolfe.

Please join us Friday Dec. 4 for First Friday event.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.

All artwork is for sale. Cash sales only at this time.

Hope to see you there!

Info

Art & Exhibitions
