First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson

to

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson

Come snag a brew, or one of our craft cocktails, and listen to melodic vocal stylings of Eric and Amy Nelson via live stream every First Friday starting at 7pm! If you're still social distancing- NO WORRIES! You can watch the live stream through this event at home or on the go! Just make sure to donate to their venmos if you can!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/204283597688898/

We'll also have vegan treats from the lovely Amy Nelson of Final Girl Vegan Food! Don't miss it!

The first week we'll be featuring the works of Heather Marie, or Feral Grandmother Artistry, throughout the event! come hang!

NO COVER

*Masks required*

Info

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-08-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-08-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-08-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-08-07 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-09-04 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-10-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-10-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-10-02 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-11-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-11-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-11-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-11-06 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-12-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-12-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-12-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson - 2020-12-04 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Friday

August 7, 2020

Saturday

August 8, 2020

Sunday

August 9, 2020

Monday

August 10, 2020

Tuesday

August 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse