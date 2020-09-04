First Fridays with Eric and Amy Nelson

Come snag a brew, or one of our craft cocktails, and listen to melodic vocal stylings of Eric and Amy Nelson via live stream every First Friday starting at 7pm! If you're still social distancing- NO WORRIES! You can watch the live stream through this event at home or on the go! Just make sure to donate to their venmos if you can!

@amynelson0129

We'll also have vegan treats from the lovely Amy Nelson of Final Girl Vegan Food

! Don't miss it!

This week Eric and Amy will be featuring She's Not There: the Art of Jamie Jameson throughout the event! Come hang with us, or tune in at home!

NO COVER

*Masks required*