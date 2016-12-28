First Monday Improv Comedy

Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Comedy
Comedy
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Jam
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicLow Lyfe Volume 1
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Food & DrinkNew Years Eve VIP Event
Concerts & Live MusicKatie and John Gaiser
Art & ExhibitionsNYE: PARTY ON THE BLUFF
Concerts & Live MusicKreamy 'Lectric Santa / Mudsex / Coma Vigil
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
ComedyDavid Scott
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyOne Step at a Time
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Concerts & Live MusicTom Cordell Trumpet Improv Ensemble
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
ComedyRocky Dale Davis
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
