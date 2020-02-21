Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Bethlehem Center, and PPCH, Inc have all partnered to host a First Responders Community Game Night at the Bethlehem Center. The first one will take place February 21st from 6pm until 8pm. The purpose of the event is to engage the community as well as the local first responders with each other with the aspiration to build positive, safe, stable, and nurturing relationships. There will be board games, card games, basketball games etc, food, and music. All are welcome to come.
First Responders Community Game Night
Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
