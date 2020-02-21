First Responders Community Game Night

to Google Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00

Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Bethlehem Center, and PPCH, Inc have all partnered to host a First Responders Community Game Night at the Bethlehem Center. The first one will take place February 21st from 6pm until 8pm. The purpose of the event is to engage the community as well as the local first responders with each other with the aspiration to build positive, safe, stable, and nurturing relationships. There will be board games, card games, basketball games etc, food, and music. All are welcome to come.

Info

Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410 View Map
Kids & Family
423.313.4555
to Google Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - First Responders Community Game Night - 2020-02-21 18:00:00
DI 17.06

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours