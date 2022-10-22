First Things First Celebrates 25 Years

First Things First will hold a "Fall Family Fun Fest" on October 22nd, 2022 in honor of its 25th anniversary.

This FREE event will take place at Miller Park from 11am-4pm for families of all sizes to have fun together.

There will be:

Live music

Food trucks

Giveaways

Face painting &

Family games

"We are proud to celebrate 25 years of bringing families closer together. On average, families spend just 37 minutes of “quality time” as a family each day during the week. The tools and events offered at First Things First help build stronger connections. Healthy family dynamics play a vital role in your happiness. And on our 25th anniversary we want to give families a day to enjoy together," says Lauren Hall, President of First Things First.

First Things First is a non-profit organization based in Chattanooga that helps families start and stay strong. First Things First provides resources that guide people so they can live better lives. The vision is for healthy relationship skills to be passed down by every family from generation to generation. The organization's President is Lauren Hall. For more information, visit www.FirstThings.org.