Fischer Lord

Mitch’s Sports Bar 2555 Harrison Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

I will be playing a benefit show to help a family In need! All tips will be donated to the family! Y’all come out and support!

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
