Fishing 101

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga

Take your knowledge of fishing beyond a worm and cane pole in this beginner’s basic class taught by the fishing experts at Bass Pro Shops. This workshop will dive into the different types of lines and lures, how the seasons and weather can change the fishing experience, and the ethics of fishing. No experience necessary, just an interest in learning more about casting a line and lure into any of the streams, rivers or lakes that surround the Scenic City.

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga
