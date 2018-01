The Fisk Jubilee Singers of Fisk University will be in concert on February 10 at Southern Adventist University. This group began touring in 1871, representing the first American university to offer a liberal arts education to students regardless of color.

The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists at 6 p.m. and all are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information on this event, please contact Student Development.