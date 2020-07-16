Five: The Virtual Concert Performance

On July 16, 2015, Chattanooga lost five servicemen in a horrific attack at two military installations across our city. These brave men died serving our country, and the event five years ago left an indelible mark on our community.

In honor of Carson Holmquist, Randall Smith, Thomas Sullivan, Squire “Skip" Wells, and David Wyatt, a musical tribute was commissioned by over 60 concert bands across America and abroad. Over the years, the piece “Five” has been performed around the globe, and all in honor of four Marines and one Navy sailor- the valiant Chattanooga Five.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the original five year anniversary was not able to go on as planned. However, we are honored to bring you over 100 musicians from across the country, taking part in the “Five” Virtual Concert performance.

The performance video will be released at 10:45 a.m. on July 16th, 2020 - the five year anniversary of the attack. You can view the video by visiting this link: https://youtu.be/I9Kyxytyx4Q

We invite you to join us in this musical tribute to our fallen heroes as we honor their lives and service to our country.

May we always remember the Chattanooga Five.