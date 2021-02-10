Fleet Feet x Oddstory Pub Run
Come run with us at Oddstory Brewing Co. This will become a weekly Wednesday night run beginning this week. Clear your schedule, hold all calls and get your run on! Pint night prices for all runners.
to
OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
