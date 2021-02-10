Fleet Feet x Oddstory Pub Run

OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Fleet Feet x Oddstory Pub Run

Come run with us at Oddstory Brewing Co. This will become a weekly Wednesday night run beginning this week. Clear your schedule, hold all calls and get your run on! Pint night prices for all runners.


