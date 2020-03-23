Flex Your Writing Muscles: 4 Week Writing Workshop

Interested in flexing your writing muscles? Yearning to get started on that novel you’ve always wanted to write? Ready to try your hand at the short story or poem? Then come join us for a four week writing workshop. Whether you’re a beginner or just needing to brush up on your skills, this workshop is for you. Over the course of 4 weeks, we will focus on Inspiration, Writing, Rewriting, and Editing. We will write in every class and discuss any questions or issues that may come up.

Classes take place on four Mondays, starting March 23 and lasting until April 13. Bring whatever screen or paper you like to write on. We will have some paper and pens available.

If you can’t make all 4 sessions, don’t worry. Drop in for the ones you can. Each session is $15 a piece, or $45 for all four (a 25% savings!). Register for individual classes here.

About the teacher:

Rebecca Cook writes poetry and prose and taught English and Creative Writing at UTC for over ten years. Her work has been published in The Georgia Review, New England Review, and many other journals and magazines. She has published four collections of poems, a novel, and is comfortable writing and teaching in any genre. She lives in Chattanooga, TN, where she spends much of her time typing and looking out the skylight at the birds.