Floral Painting Workshop

April 8 & 9

10 am-4 pm

instructor: Mia Bergeron

Celebrate the fresh season of Spring, and come paint florals! This weekend workshop is for those students that want to let loose a bit and work from life in a more modern format. Mia will be setting up flowers for students to paint from life during this 2 day workshop. Composition will be key, and students will learn to hone their painting skills while experimenting with brushstrokes, drips, and other expressive movements in oil paint. This class is intermediate. Some knowledge of oil paints is required.