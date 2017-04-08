Floral Painting Workshop

to Google Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

April 8 & 9

10 am-4 pm

instructor: Mia Bergeron

Celebrate the fresh season of Spring, and come paint florals! This weekend workshop is for those students that want to let loose a bit and work from life in a more modern format. Mia will be setting up flowers for students to paint from life during this 2 day workshop. Composition will be key, and students will learn to hone their painting skills while experimenting with brushstrokes, drips, and other expressive movements in oil paint. This class is intermediate. Some knowledge of oil paints is required.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

4232662712

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Floral Painting Workshop - 2017-04-08 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours