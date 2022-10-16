Folk/Indie/Americana Band The Burney Sisters Live

× Expand Rebecca Allen Photography The Burney Sisters

Famed folk/Indie/Americana band The Burney Sisters will kick off their Southeast tour in Chattanooga this Sunday and Monday with two free shows: Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary, 1423 Market Street, Chattanooga.

Comprised of sisters Olivia, age 17; Emma, 15; and Bella, 12, the Burney Sisters create music with a maturity and emotional intelligence that belies their age. They write keen and knowing songs while arranging multiple instruments to structure unique and resonant harmonies. The result—personal and penetrating music that will connect and captivate you. Their soul-nurturing sibling harmonies and tunes are reminiscent of The Avett Brothers, First Aid Kit, Indigo Girls, The Staves, and Joseph.

The peaceful setting of Wildflower will be the perfect setting for their Sunday acoustic show. There is no cover or minimum, but donations to the band will be appreciated.

Additional background

The Burney Sisters have played stages big and small, opening for such legends as Wynonna Judd, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Larkin Poe, and Del McCoury. Playing festival stages, they’ve shared lineups with artists including The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crowe, and Brandi Carlile.

Olivia is the oldest of the sisters and has been writing songs since she was 11 years old. With over 100 songs to her name at this point, and her taste constantly evolving, she is providing the girls a bounty of original material to perform.

Middle sister Emma has established herself as not only a vocal power house but also has all but mastered several instruments. Her first was the guitar, but followed quickly by bass, fiddle, cello, piano, banjo, and basically anything she can get her hands on. She has recently added some of her own original songs, and continues to be a major voice in arranging all of the songs the girls perform.

Bella, the youngest of the three, has not only recently added her vocal talents but also rounds out the girls' sound and rhythm on bass.