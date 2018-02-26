Join the Wild Ones for an entertaining evening with storyteller and a performance poet Ray Zimmerman. Ray is the Executive Editor of Southern Light: Twelve Contemporary Southern Poets, and author of the poetry chapbook First Days. His poetry, nonfiction, and photography have appeared in regional and national publications. Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones native plant advocates. Free and open to the public.
Folklore of Plants
Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
