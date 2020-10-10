Food Drive for St. Vincent de Paul Society

The Basilica is having a quarterly FOOD DRIVE for St. Vincent de Paul Society October 10-11!

St. Vincent de Paul Society (www.svdpusa.org) is a lay Catholic ministry that promotes the spiritual growth of its members through service to the poor. Your donation allows trained volunteers to visit people who are in need of food or finance assistance that will help get them through a tough time. The ministry’s emergency line (423) 999-6332 is very busy right now with the employment fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about being trained to be a home visit volunteer, please call 423-463-8324.

Their food pantry at OLPH is most in need of:

  • canned tuna
  • canned vegetables
  • canned fruit
  • cereal
  • macaroni and cheese
  • peanut butter
  • jelly
  • pasta
  • spaghetti sauce

Please bring non-perishable food donations to the marked basket in our Basilica church vestibule anytime the church is open through Sunday, October 11th. The church is open daily from 7:30am - 5:30pm (until 6:30pm on Saturday)

