Food Preservation: Freezing Basics

Food Preservation: Freezing Basics

Are you looking for a useful way to preserve your fruits and vegetables?

Learn to freeze fresh produce for optimum quality and nutrition. We’ll demonstrate quick and easy homemade freezer jam and salsa using new time-saving products.

Participants will receive files of freezing publications and learn where to find additional resources.

About the teacher:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

