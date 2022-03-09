Food Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class)

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

In this class, you will learn the best methods to freeze fresh foods for optimum quality and nutrition. We'll also discuss the pros and cons of refrigerator-freezer models, determine which free-standing freezer is most cost effective, and see techniques for making foods last longer and evade freezer burn.

Find out how long you can keep leftovers and other foods frozen, and learn an easy homemade freezer jam and salsa using new time-saving products!

Participants will receive files of freezing publications and learn where to find additional, reliable resources.

About the instructor:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4235122643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Food Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class) - 2022-03-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Food Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class) - 2022-03-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Food Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class) - 2022-03-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Food Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class) - 2022-03-09 14:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 7, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

March 8, 2022

Wednesday

March 9, 2022

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Sunday

March 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours