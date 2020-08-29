Food Preservation: Freezing Basics

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Has quarantine gardening produced more fruits and vegetables than you’re prepared for?

Learn to freeze fresh produce for optimum quality and nutrition. We’ll demonstrate quick and easy homemade freezer jam and salsa using new time-saving products.

Participants will receive files of freezing publications and learn where to find additional resources.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-preservation-freezing-basics-online-class-tickets-114318533812

About the teacher:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available after the original recording.

