Food Preservation: Freezing Basics

Presented by The Chattery:

In this class, you will learn the best methods to freeze fresh foods for optimum quality and nutrition. We'll also discuss the pros and cons of refrigerator-freezer models, determine which free-standing freezer is most cost effective, and see techniques for making foods last longer and evade freezer burn.

Find out how long you can keep leftovers and other foods frozen, and learn an easy homemade freezer jam and salsa using new time-saving products!

Participants will receive files of freezing publications and learn where to find reliable recipes and information from. Everyone who registers 24 hours prior to class will make a jar of freezer jam to take home.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.