Food Truck Friday's, Co.Lab: Pop-Up Market

November 16th, will be the last Food Truck Friday! Come enjoy the fall weather with the Co. Lab: Pop-Up Market. Come support your local artists, craftsmen, and makers while enjoying the local food trucks during your lunch break!

There will be Rolling J’s, Chatterbox, Clumpie’s and Go Gyro Go food trucks and cart that will be located on Market Street right beside Miller Park, from 11:30am- 1:30pm.

Not only can you get great local food from the food trucks or one of the many surrounding restaurants to enjoy but also you get to enjoy local musicians and entertainers on your lunch break, free of charge.

To learn more about Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center and other events happening in Miller Park or Miller Plaza, visit www.millerparkplaza.com

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
