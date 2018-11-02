Food Truck Friday's, Muse of Fire: Actors perform plays written by kids!

November 2nd, Muse Fire Project will be presenting original short plays written by kids and performed by real live grown-ups at Miller Park. Come out and see the exciting and wonderfully innovative characters and the awesome kids who created these plays and support their dreams! Come enjoy the performances while enjoying the local food trucks during your lunch break, free of charge.

In addition to the Rolling J’s, Chatterbox, Clumpie’s and Go Gyro Go food trucks and cart that will be located on Market Street right beside Miller Park, from 11:30am- 1:30pm.

Not only can you get great local food from the food trucks or one of the many surrounding restaurants to enjoy but also you get to enjoy local musicians and entertainers on your lunch break.

To learn more about Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center and other events happening in Miller Park or Miller Plaza, visit www.millerparkplaza.com