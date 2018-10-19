Food Truck Friday's, SoundCorps: Sidewalk Stages & more

October 19th, Sound Corps is having sidewalk stages where local musicians will perform live in Miller Park. The Chattanooga community can see what the local musicians have to offer while enjoying local food trucks during your lunch break, free of charge.

In addition to the Rolling J’s, Chatterbox, Clumpie’s and Go Gyro Go food trucks and cart that will be located on Market Street right beside Miller Park, each Friday will feature a different arts and cultural organization concluded by a local vendor fair to build community in the new public space.

With a newly opened park, there will also be a new slate of events and programs to be found in Downtown Chattanooga’s Miller Park including Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center. Food Truck Fridays will happen every Friday, September 28 through November 16 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at 928 Market Street.

Not only can you get great local food from the food trucks or one of the many surrounding restaurants to enjoy but also you get to enjoy local musicians and entertainers on your lunch break.

To learn more about Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center and other events happening in Miller Park or Miller Plaza, visit www.millerparkplaza.com