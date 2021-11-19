Foodies for Foster Care and Adoption

In honor of National Adoption Month, local child welfare agencies have partnered to host Foodies for Foster Care & Adoption on Friday, November 19, at Food Truck Alley in Chattanooga. Harmony Family Center, Camelot, Omni Visions and Youth Villages will be available to talk about foster care and adoption while patrons enjoying getting a meal from variety of food trucks.

Approximately 400 children in Tennessee are in the state’s full guardianship and looking for a family to provide stability through adoption. In Tennessee, families must foster a child for at least six months before proceeding with adoption. There is no cost to families to adopt children from foster care. For more information on children awaiting adoption in Tennessee visit www.parentachild.org.

Food Truck Alley is located 503 Market St. Chattanooga, TN 37405. Agency representatives will be on hand from 11 am – 6 pm. Additionally, each day this month Harmony Family Center’s social media channels will highlight a Tennessee child awaiting adoption.