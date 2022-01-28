Foothills Band and Slim Pickins

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a night of pickin' with The Foothills and Slim Pickins.

The Foothills band are a local acoustic trio who play soulful Americana/Roots music written by vocalist/guitarist Paul Hadfield and supported by upright bass, fiddle and mandolin. With influences including rock, country and bluegrass their show is mostly original tunes with a few covers thrown in for fun.

Slim Pickens are a longtime Chattanooga favorite playing high energy bluegrass led by songwriter/banjo player Randy Steele and supported by a cast of the best bluegrass players the city has to offer. Also playing a mixture of original and cover tunes you will not be disappointed if you like high level bluegrass jams and great songwriting.

Doors at 8. Music starts at 8:30.

$10 cover at the door.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
to
