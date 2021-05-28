The Foothills Band w Emily Kate Boyd

$10 cover | Doors 8:00 PM | Show 9:00 PM | 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show as Emily Kate Boyd opens for The Foothills!

Our kitchen is open until 9PM. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

From the band:

”The Foothills is an acoustic trio from Chattanooga, Tennessee who blends a diverse range of Americana traditions – folk, country, blues, soul, and bluegrass – in an effort to create timeless musical statements that delicately balance artistic integrity and popular appeal.

Drawing comparisons to artists such as John Prine, Jason Isbell, and The SteelDrivers, The Foothills’ lyrics are painfully honest and often autobiographical. Written for ragged souls, the band hopes their songs serve a doorway through which listeners can consider their own stories and find hope despite hard times.

To date, The Foothills have released two studio albums. Drawing on personal experience, the works of authors such as John Steinbeck and Wendell Berry, and stories of American reliance, their albums are intended for each listener to intimately identify with in their own way.

On their first album, Shadow of The Mountain, The Foothills put forth a meditation on finding the perseverance necessary to conquer life’s failures and losses. Notably, the album opens with a funeral (Nothing Lasts Forever) and closes with a reflection on resurrection (Come Alive Again).

With their sophomore release, Rest Easy, The Foothills build upon the theme of being resilient in a troubled world that was introduced on their first album, Shadow of The Mountain. Through songs about fleeing past demons (Another Day), healing strained relationships (Storyline), and seeking fulfillment in temporary pleasures (Dopamine), the album encourages listeners to consider the reality that, "At the end of the day you're only paying rent on the skin you're living in."

Both albums are available now on all major streaming platforms.”

