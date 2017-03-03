'For Your Eyes Only' Gallery Show

Inspired by the recent album of the musical artist J. Cole, this juried exhibition will feature the emotive works of local and regional artists. The content of these pieces can range from love, to insecurities, to dreams. This show gives creatives the opportunity to reveal intimate stories and emotions through artwork that they would typically keep in their private collection. This exhibit is dedicated to showing the therapeutic and venting qualities of art by offering artists a space to openly reveal their feelings.
Info
Association for Visual Arts 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map