for KING & COUNTRY

We’ve been working at finding a way to see you again in person safely, so here we are announcing that we’re coming to Tennessee to The TN Riverpark in Chattanooga on October 25th for a LIVE drive-in concert!

It’ll be a good old-fashioned evening unlike anything we’ve done before... a night of music and stories under the stars, as well as playing TOGETHER live alongside many of your favorites like God Only Knows, Joy, Burn the Ships and more. So load up the car, tune in via your FM Radio and we’ll look forward to celebrating TOGETHER soon.

Tickets are on sale now!

Each ticket is per carload of up to 6 people.

https://smarturl.it/fKCChattanooga

The above link is the only authentic ticket seller for this event. Any tickets purchased through other sources are at your own risk. for KING & COUNTRY is not responsible for tickets purchased through unverified platforms or individuals