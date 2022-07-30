Foreigner’s VIB (Very Important Beer) Event

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $30

Join us for an acoustic performance from members of the classic rock band Foreigner. They will be discussing all things music and beer!

Foreigner members Michael Bluestein and Bruce Watson are Cicerone certified beer servers. They love music & beer, and they are bringing this combination to Songbirds! Cage Willis kicks off the show at 7:00 PM.

Merchandise will be available for sale, and a raffle for Foreigner limited edition items will take place after the performance.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are over 15 million per week.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
to
