Emerging alt-pop artist Forrest Isn't Dead releases his debut album 'The End of Everything' on September 16 (Madison Records) and will be celebrating with a performance in Chattanooga alongside Tayls. The Atlanta-based act, who draws parallels to such acts as The Cure, Gorillaz, and Tame Impala, will perform the singles "Wash Away," "Born or Made," "Goodbye," "Heaven," and "Earth," among other originals.

For more info on Forrest Isn't Dead, visit https://forrestisntdead.com or follow on socials