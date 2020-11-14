Fort Oglethorpe 5K

The Chattanooga Track Club and the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association will present the Fort Oglethorpe 5k on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe.

The 5k road race will start and finish on historic Barnhardt Circle, just steps away from the 6th Cavalry Museum. The race will start at 8:00 AM EST rain or shine. Runners and walkers are welcome and encouraged to participate. The cost is $30 and online registration is available at www.chattanoogatrackclub.org through Tuesday, November 10th. Each participant will receive a commemorative short-sleeved t-shirt.

Featuring a USATF certified course, the race will begin with a blast from a Civil War-era cannon. The course will pass through the Fairlawn Acres neighborhood and will include a loop through Honor Park. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for overall and age group awards.

The Fort Oglethorpe 5K has received $6,180 in donations over the past four years to help with museum operations. 2020 will be the fifth year the museum has been designated as the 5k beneficiary. The 6th Cavalry Museum will observe Free Museum Saturday following the race and be open free of charge from 9 am – 4 pm.

The Chattanooga Track Club is a non-profit organization committed to promoting running and fitness in the Chattanooga area. The 6th Cavalry Museum is located on the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe’s (1902 – 1947) Parade Ground, surrounded by sixteen original Post buildings including Officer’s quarters, Band Barrack and Guardhouse. Barnhardt Circle is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

History comes alive at the museum with authentic uniforms, weapons, accoutrements, photographs, a fully restored 1944 Willys Jeep and M-47 Patton Tank. For more information on the museum, visit: www.6thcavalrymuseum.org