Foster Care Conference

Local families have the chance to learn more about foster care, and helping vulnerable children at a conference hosted by Tennessee Kids Belong on Saturday, May 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Ridgedale Baptist located at 1831 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Registration is available at www.tnkidsbelong.org/events. A light breakfast and lunch are included.

Right now, the need to recruit and support existing foster families is at an all-time high. TKB is hosting a conference to help bring awareness of the needs and support options. Attendees will hear from many of the organizations serving the TN Valley Region and participate in breakout sessions including topics such as trauma tips, foster youth and foster parent panel, and other current needs in our county.

The goal is for attendees to leave feeling better equipped, supported, and connected to the resources in TN Valley!

The target audience for the conference is prospective and active foster parents in the TN Valley region which includes counties as follows, Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Sequatchie, Rhea, Meigs and McMinn

There will be informational tables from many local agencies, time to connect with like-minded people, and ways to learn to be more effective in helping vulnerable children.

The conference is in partnership with the Department of Children’s Services, Chambliss Center for Children, Camelot, Omni Visions and Centerstone.

Tennessee Kids Belong equips the community to dramatically improve the experience and outcomes for children in foster care. We are not a licensed foster care agency.