× Expand Justin Davis Foster Family Dinner 2022

The Foster Family Dinner is an event for foster families in the Chattanooga area.

We are providing an appreciation dinner for all foster parents, as well as free childcare for ages 0-17. This dinner is from 6:30-8:30 and will be a great opportunity for foster parents to meet other foster parents in the community. Trauma informed care for children is provided along with dinner, crafts, and games for all ages.