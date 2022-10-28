×
Justin Davis
Foster Family Dinner 2022
The Foster Family Dinner is an event for foster families in the Chattanooga area.
We are providing an appreciation dinner for all foster parents, as well as free childcare for ages 0-17. This dinner is from 6:30-8:30 and will be a great opportunity for foster parents to meet other foster parents in the community. Trauma informed care for children is provided along with dinner, crafts, and games for all ages.
Info
Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Kids & Family