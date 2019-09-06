Founders Day Celebration

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is excited to announce Founders Day 2019 event!

Friday, September 6 there will be a special Dinner Train inaugurating the newest dining car into service: Cross Keys Tavern

Your $90 ticket for the dedication ceremony of Cross Keys Tavern includes:

Ribbon Cutting at 5:15

5:45 board Cross Keys Tavern for champagne toast

6:00 dinner train departs

Three-course meal

Day pass for Saturday events

Saturday, September 7th Founders Day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run all day at Grand Junction Station. The day will include special double-steam engine Missionary Ridge Local trips offering patrons a rare opportunity to purchase cab rides in both engines on the same day. Steam engines 4501 and 630 will be trading out lead positions every other trip.

The Missionary Ridge Local train schedule, departing from Grand Junction Station at 4119 Cromwell Road, September 7: 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and includes turn table demonstration as well as tour of our restoration facility Soule Shops.

Live music by The Lawmen will be on site as well as visiting Norfolk Southern 911 engine. Other equipment not normally open to the public will be on display. Also included in the events will be guided tours of equipment throughout the display yard at Grand Junction. A $25 day pass allows patrons to ride any and all Missionary Ridge Local rides on Saturday. Single trips are $18 for adults and $12 for children.

For those only wishing to come and view events there is a $5.00 Grounds Pass.