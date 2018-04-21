Four Bridges Art Festival

4 Bridges Arts Festival will return for its 17th year to bring world-class fine art to the region. 4 Bridges is a fully juried show with artists awards totaling $15,000. Diversity in mediums and styles in a truly unique 50,000 sq. ft. covered pavilion mix with serious art buyers from across the region, and beyond, to create an atmosphere unlike any other.

The 4 Bridges Arts Festival™, presented each year by the Association for Visual Arts (AVA), exists to support the advancement of original visual art and the artists who create it; to bring the ideas, materials, methods, and work of artists to downtown Chattanooga - a setting accessible to diverse local audiences and tourists; to create and nurture an atmosphere for the professional development of local, regional and national artists; and to take leadership in promoting the arts as an integral part in the cultural life of the Chattanooga metropolitan area.

Saturday, April 21, 10am-6pm

Sunday, April 22, 11am-5pm