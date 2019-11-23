Four Shillings Short perform a mix of Traditional & Original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic collection of world instruments: Hammered & Mountain dulcimer, Mandolins, Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Recorders & Tinwhistles, Banjo, Guitar, Charango, Psaltery, Ukulele, percussion, vocals & even a Krumhorn.

Show starts at 8pm.

Only 50 Seats Available!

$8 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at The Door