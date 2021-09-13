Frame Your Story, Know Your Audience: 4-Part Book Writing Series

Most aspiring authors begin with whether or not they are able to write a book. They worry about how much time it will take, or how much they have to learn about the process, or how well their book will be received, or how much it will cost them in time and money to invest in the process. These are valid concerns.

But once you have decided that yes, writing a book is important, and yes you can do it, and it is worth your time and investment, the next step is not to just jump in and create a writing plan and start writing. The next step is to begin with the end in mind, and that’s where this course gives you a head start.

This four-part course will help you solidify your writing goals. It also gives you:

essential and current information on the state of the publishing industry;

a clear and coherent plan to move ahead knowing the order of your priorities;

inspiration and challenges;

and the surprisingly MOST important part of writing your book that most writers miss.

The series takes place on the following dates:

Monday, September 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday, September 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday, September 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday, October 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Chad Prevost has been helping people across disciplines find and refine their stories for the better part of two decades. He has degrees in creative writing, literature, and theology (PhD, MA, MDiv). He has published work in hundreds of literary magazines and is the author and editor of numerous books. He is a workshop leader and entrepreneur, participating in writing and literary arts communities in New York, Austin, Atlanta, and Chattanooga. He's also written as a journalist for startups in technology and logistics.