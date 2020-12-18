Framing a New Vision for 2021 Digitally

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Framing a New Vision for 2021 Digitally

Building a vision board the old fashioned analog way is a lot of fun but what if going digital is the way you want to go? In this class, we will explore the methodology behind building an effective and dynamic vision board using cross platform, accessible online applications. Building a visual inspiration board that goes where you go across devices may be just what you need for the new year.

To make it easier for you to follow along with the class, working from a computer with a large (or multiple) display that will allow you to easily have multiple browser windows open would be helpful. You could also view the class from a mobile device so your computer is free for use.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
