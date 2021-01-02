Framing a New Vision for 2021

Let’s make 2021 the best year yet!

Come and let us help you put together a dynamic vision board that will help you bring clarity and give you constant inspiration as you journey through the next year.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/4/framing-a-new-vision-for-2021

A supply kit will be provided to help you make your vision come to life or sign up for just the class and work along with supplies you have on hand. Collect together any old magazines and other types of inspiration you want to use.

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $20

Class + Supplies - $30. Ticketholders at this level will receive a pack of supplies in the mail or by delivery. Those local to Chattanooga will receive a piece of foam board. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, December 29 at 1pm ET.

Optional: Get two random magazines with your kit to help in gathering images. While supplies last.

Optional: Want to frame your vision? A limited number of pre-made custom wood frames are available for those local to Chattanooga for an extra $80 ($100 value). Please email support@upstatemississippi.com to arrange payment for this option.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.